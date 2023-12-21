Young Shavington fundraiser Alfie earns Boughey backing

Shavington award-winning fundraiser Alfie Simcox has received a sponsorship boost from Boughey Distribution for his latest trucking calendar.

Truck enthusiast Alfie puts the calendars together to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Over the last few years, the 11-year-old has turned his passion for trucks and photography into raising thousands of pounds for charity by producing annual calendars of his images.

His hobby started in 2020 during Covid lockdown and he now has a vast collection of truck photos which has attracted thousands of fans on social media.

His favourite spots for taking photographs are near the A500 in Shavington or high up on a bridge crossing the M6 between Junctions 16 and 17.

Earlier this year, Alfie received the Fundraiser Award from BBC Radio Stoke as part of the Beeb’s annual national Make a Difference Awards.

To date he has raised over £20,000 for his chosen charities.

Alfie visited Boughey to collect a £300 sponsorship cheque towards his 2024 calendar from Neil Trotter, Transport Operations Director.

In 2022, Alfie was treated to a VIP visit to Boughey which included a tour of the company’s two sites in Wardle and Crewe, and a trip in one of the latest Volvo vehicles.

Neil Trotter said: “Alfie is a remarkable young person and to have sustained his fundraising to such a high level over recent years is something that should be celebrated.

“We are very proud to have our vehicles featured in Alfie’s 2024 calendar on the March page and we wanted to make sure that we supported him again this year.

“His mum and dad are quite rightly very proud of him.”

Alfie’s 2024 calendar is available to purchase for £13.99 including postage at https://shorturl.at/ijsI7

All profits are being donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.