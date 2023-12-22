Groves Singers entertain audience at Acton church

Local choir The Groves Singers performed a special re-telling of the Dickens’ classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’ at St Mary’s Church in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The well-known story, written by Charles Dickens, was told in song, interwoven with some familiar old carols.

Jon Henderson (Musical Director) conducted the choir and instrumental accompaniment.

A representative from St Mary’s Acton said: “The Groves Singers were fabulous – we had a full house once again.

“The performance really told the story in a clever musical style with instrumental accompaniment including percussion, drums, violin and piano. It was wrapped up in one hour exactly – a real Christmas treat.

“The performance was followed by refreshments including mulled apple juice.

“The Christmas trees and decorations added to the atmosphere. The raffle raised £400.

“The feedback from the audience has been tremendous.”