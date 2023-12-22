Swansway driving Christmas Spirit for 10th consecutive year

Bosses at South Cheshire car dealer group Swansway have been donating gifts to families and children in need for the 10th Christmas in a row.

The motor group have worked with their charity partners on Swansway Santa Patrol.

Items donated include toys for babies, children and teens, to Christmas food supplies, and warm winter clothing.

Swansway worked alongside The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury and The Wishing Well in Crewe to donate towards their Christmas appeals.

Jan Melia, Head of Strategic Partnerships at The Wishing Well, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Swansway is incredibly important to Wishing Well.

“Your kind donation of toys at Christmas means we can achieve great things and are able to distribute gifts to families who access our services.

“Thank you for your continued support. Together we make a difference.”

Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration for everyone, no matter what your circumstances may be.

“Our Swansway Santa Patrol aims to spread some Christmas magic to those children and families who need it the most.

“From the Swansway Family to yours, we wish all a Merry Christmas.”

Swansway has donated almost £80,000 to a range of charitable causes in 2023.

From donations to foodbanks to supporting their team members with their fundraising and partnering with four community foundations across the country.

David added: “It’s important to us all at Swansway that we are active within the communities that have welcomed and supported us over the last 20 years, and 2023 has been no exception.

“This year we have further strengthened relationships with existing charity partners, whilst also building new ones and we look forward to continuing our work in 2024.”