2 days ago
Nantwich CCTV system undergoes digital upgrade
3 days ago
CEC still in talks over HS2 compensation amid bankruptcy fears
3 days ago
Lieutenant Arthur Brown to receive Freedom of Nantwich honour
3 days ago
Three arrested in Nantwich and Crewe as police target drugs criminals
6 days ago
Colleagues of Nantwich cancer woman raise money for Christie
banner-advert
banner-advert

Swansway driving Christmas Spirit for 10th consecutive year

in Business December 22, 2023
The Wingate Centre (1)

Bosses at South Cheshire car dealer group Swansway have been donating gifts to families and children in need for the 10th Christmas in a row.

The motor group have worked with their charity partners on Swansway Santa Patrol.

Items donated include toys for babies, children and teens, to Christmas food supplies, and warm winter clothing.

Swansway worked alongside The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury and The Wishing Well in Crewe to donate towards their Christmas appeals.

Jan Melia, Head of Strategic Partnerships at The Wishing Well, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Swansway is incredibly important to Wishing Well.

“Your kind donation of toys at Christmas means we can achieve great things and are able to distribute gifts to families who access our services.

“Thank you for your continued support. Together we make a difference.”

The Wishing Well
The Wishing Well

Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration for everyone, no matter what your circumstances may be.

“Our Swansway Santa Patrol aims to spread some Christmas magic to those children and families who need it the most.

“From the Swansway Family to yours, we wish all a Merry Christmas.”

Swansway has donated almost £80,000 to a range of charitable causes in 2023.

From donations to foodbanks to supporting their team members with their fundraising and partnering with four community foundations across the country.

David added: “It’s important to us all at Swansway that we are active within the communities that have welcomed and supported us over the last 20 years, and 2023 has been no exception.

“This year we have further strengthened relationships with existing charity partners, whilst also building new ones and we look forward to continuing our work in 2024.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.