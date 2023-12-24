Black Lion quizzers raise bumper sum for children’s hospice

Quiz kings and queens in Nantwich have rounded off the year by giving a bumper cash boost to Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Regulars at The Black Lion Monday night quiz chipped into a collection and gave to a raffle to raise £500 for the charity at their last event of 2023.

Darren Snell, landlord of the Welsh Row pub, said: “Our Monday night quiz is really well-established and we get a good crowd in every week who continuously chip into our charity collections.

“They really pulled out the stops at the Christmas event allowing us to present a sizeable sum to Hope House.”

A total of 88 people tested their general knowledge at the last quiz of the year on subjects including sport, entertainment and history.

Quiz master Mike Keenan, a teacher at St Thomas More School in Crewe, added: “We always give to local charities which are represented in Nantwich and staged a draw to see which would receive the proceeds.

“Hope House was pulled put of the hat and we were pleased to go along to the shop in town and make a presentation.”

The Black Lion, Nantwich’s oldest pub, has launched a new website celebrating its history in the town.

The Welsh Row landmark dates back to 1664, 20 years after the Battle of Nantwich, although an inn is believed to have stood on the site for decades before.

It has witnessed fascinating chapters in the town’s history including its heyday as a fashionable Victorian spa resort and epicentre of salt and leather production.

The Black Lion ‘Taste of the North’ food event, paying homage to the region’s most iconic dishes, was a big success in November drawing diners from a wide area.

In January it will welcome a full house of Sealed Knot soldiers who stop off following the Battle of Nantwich re-enactment.

The freehouse is also celebrating another year in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for its large selection of craft ales.

(Pic: Black Lion quiz master Mike Keenan (left) and landlord Darren Snell present proceeds to Hope House shop manager Rose McHugh)