Crib Service enjoyed by visitors at St Mary’s Nantwich

Community Events / What's On & Reviews December 26, 2023
The cast of St Mary’s Nantwich Crib Service 2023 (1)

Families packed St Mary’s Church for the annual Crib Service on Christmas Eve, writes Jonathan White.

This re-telling of the Christmas story was performed by adults and young people at 2pm, 3:30pm and 5pm with each performance attracting up to 500 people.

The church was adorned with decorations including a large Christmas tree with lights, along with candle and flower arrangements.

A temporary raised stage, along with a live video feed onto a large TV screen, meant that all the congregation could view the service.

Revd Vanessa Layfield, associate minister covering for Rev Dr Mark Hart who is currently ill, encouraged all to join her in prayer.

Families stood to sing various Christmas carols between each scene consisting of ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘Little Donkey’, ‘While shepherds watched their flocks’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘We Three Kings’, ‘Away in a Manger’, reaching a crescendo with ‘Joy to the World’. The organist was Jonathan Layfield.

Revd Layfield invited everyone to attend the weekly services throughout the year at St Mary’s Nantwich.

There was a retiring collection at the end of the service to support St Mary’s.

Epiphany Party – Saturday 6th January 2024, 4-5:30pm, in St Mary’s Nantwich Parish Hall. All are welcome to join for a social, creative, fun way to celebrate the Kings.

Parents/carers stay, meal provided. Donations welcome to cover costs.

To book, email [email protected]

St Mary's Nantwich exterior prior to a Crib Service (2) (1)

