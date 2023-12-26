Wych-Malbank Rotary Club donates thousands to local groups

Nantwich-based Wych-Malbank Rotary Club has donated thousands of pounds to local groups and charities.

The group, which meets at Richmond Village, held their Big Birthday Bash and raised £6,100.

This has been shared between St Luke’s Hospice in Winsford and Myeloma UK, a charity close to the heart of compere for the night, Chris Radford.

Chris, a DJ at Nakatcha Nantwich, “encouraged” bids on lots including a spectacular steam train journey courtesy of Saphos Trains while also helping to secure Nakatcha as one of the main sponsors.

Others included Nantwich hairdressers Salon Vie, Richmond Villages and The Andrew Connolly Practice.

Further events included “Chrimbo Bingo”, which allowed the club to donate to the renovation of the Guy Harvey Youth Club in Nantwich.

They also helped the Crewe Gang Show and provide funds for the Crewe-based Stroke Survivors’ Speech and Language Support Group.

Members also acted as “Elves” when Father Christmas visited Nantwich with his Rotary sleigh.

The group is also set to help at the Battle of Nantwich in January.

Events in 2024 include a Quiz & Supper in aid of Hope House planned for April, a wine tasting competition in June and a Big Birthday Bash in October.

All events are at Richmond Village who have also chosen the club as their charity for the year.

The group is looking for local causes to support whether by organising a fund-raising event, or with a donation of money or time.

For further details visit their Facebook page @WychMalbankRotary or contact [email protected]