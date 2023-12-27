RSPCA Stapeley staff celebrate 2023 milestone figure

Staff at RSPCA Stapeley in Nantwich are celebrating a successful 2023 including a major expansion in the charity’s outreach work.

The RSPCA’s four education hubs in the UK, including Stapeley, are closing in on a milestone figure of the numbers of children and young people they have reached with animal welfare lessons.

It has been spearheaded by the charity’s Prevention and Education department.

They aim to inspire everyone to treat animals with compassion and respect.

And they are on course to exceed 38,000 children, young people and accompanying adults as at the end of November their vital work had delivered learning to 37,668 young people.

RSPCA Stapeley and three other hubs offer programmes through outreach, onsite and online courses and sessions and work alongside RSPCA branches and other local organisations to encourage young people to learn and take action for animal welfare.

At Stapeley Grange, on London Road, a new Outreach Officer has been hired to widen the community work across the region, including in Merseyside, Greater Manchester and North Wales, from the start of 2024.

The growth of the Education hub’s onsite education officer team will enable the hub to increase its work with the Cheshire East Virtual School, while programmes are being developed that will focus on the RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, which has been relocated to the Cheshire site.

RSPCA Senior Community Engagement and Partnerships Manager Hayley Worsfold said: “Each of our hubs deliver incredible experiences and offer essential animal welfare education to communities who might otherwise have limited opportunities to engage with nature, pets, and wildlife.

“They use community-based and natural environmental learning to connect with and support school children, young people, and families.

“In doing so, they aim to promote positive behavioural changes and attitudes towards animal welfare, whilst enhancing the emotional wellbeing and resilience of learners..”

A survey of those participating in the hub sessions revealed nearly 90% said the experience had influenced them to share the RSPCA’s beliefs that animals have emotions, feelings and needs; that animals’ lives are important; that animals enrich our lives; that all animals deserve a good life; and that all of us can help make the lives of animals better.

Its other education hubs are based in Mallydams Woods Wildlife Centre in Hastings, Newbrook Farm in Birmingham, and West Hatch Animal Centre & Wildlife Hospital in Taunton.