Football hamper draw raises hundreds for Nantwich Foodbank

Big-hearted members of the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) have raised hundreds of pounds in their charity Christmas hamper draw, writes Jonathan White.

Donations of items for the four hampers were received from NTISA members and members of the public with each hamper containing dozens of products.

The draw took place during the first-half of the Nantwich Town v Avro match at the Swansway Stadium on December 23.

The hamper draw, which NTISA have organised annually since 2014, raised £520 for the Nantwich Foodbank.

A representative from NTISA said: “We wish to thank everyone who kindly provided an item for the hampers or generously bought a ticket for the draw.

“The money from the draw will go to Nantwich foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food for families and individuals in times of crisis.”

NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about the club.

As well as attending games home and away, they organise fundraising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012, their fundraising efforts have included a tannoy system for the Swansway Stand, an amenity area by the Dabbers Diner, and an accessible area with ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at the Swansway Stadium.

The NTISA also work closely with the board and management team at Nantwich Town in developing the club on and off the field.