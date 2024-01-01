Nantwich Street Angels hailed New Year ‘community champions’

A scheme to support vulnerable people at night has been hailed a big success after taking to the streets of Nantwich over the New Year period.

Nantwich Street Angels, brought together by the Alpha Omega Women Peace Security (WPS) Foundation, are now calling for more local people to join them after proving Good Samaritans to many pub and club-goers.

Armed with ruck sacks containing first aid equipment, water, flip flops and thermal blankets they patrolled from late night to the early hours offering support to young people worse for wear from drinking or in distress after getting separated from friends or losing phones and handbags.

Alpha Omega WPS Foundation co-founder Ken Lawton said: “Nantwich Street Angels are true community champions who demonstrate what can be achieved when kind-hearted local people get together to create a safer community.

“Easily identifiable in high vis tabards, just their very presence in town helps to increase security and diffuse situations which could flare up.

“Providing a simple shoulder of support when a young person has become separated from friends or needs to make a call is often all it takes to prevent a more serious situation developing.

“Establishing Nantwich Street Angels was one of the key aims of the Alpha Omega WPS Foundation and we thank all the wonderful volunteers who have helped to get this scheme off the ground.”

Mr Lawton, a former doorman in Nantwich before setting up his security company Alpha Omega Securities on Crewe Business Park, also praised Nantwich Town Council and Nantwich Churches Together for supporting the scheme.

He added: “There used to be a similar scheme in Nantwich called ‘Nantwich Street Pastors’ organised by the Churches Together, but sadly it halted during the pandemic.

“The aim now is for Nantwich Street Angels to continue throughout the dark winter months and on key weekends in Nantwich.

“Above all, we hope to make Nantwich a safe and welcoming place at night and to support the night-time economy by working alongside police to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Volunteers receive first aid, safeguarding and active bystander training before taking to the streets.

Among them is Nantwich town councillor and mother-of-two Kim Jamson.

She said: “There’s a real camaraderie between us and I came home buzzing after the first night.

“We mainly checked on people to see if they were okay such as a girl walking alone across the town square to get cash for pizza and cleared up broken glass and cans.

“There was a potential altercation between two young men ‘squaring up’ to each other but after just saying ‘Are you alright?’ they hugged it out.

“We checked in on lone passengers at the train station and bus station and made sure others got safely into taxis.

“The whole experience is good for the soul and as a parent I can wholeheartedly recommend giving back to the town in this way.”

Alpha Omega WPS Foundation was established two years ago to create a safer society for women and vulnerable people.

In November it carried off the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce Contribution to the Community award after opening a hub on Crewe Business Park offering education, friendship and family-centred activities.

Meanwhile, it has made Nantwich Methodist Church on Hospital Street ‘home’ to the Street Angels.

The church is used as their meeting place and for tea breaks and recruitment events.

For information on becoming a Nantwich Street Angel volunteer call 01270 303187 or email [email protected]

A recruitment event will take place early New Year.