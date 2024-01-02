Heavy rain from Storm Henk causing highway flood problems

Heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours from Storm Henk has caused localised flooding across South Cheshire.

A number of busy routes have been affected, including this flooding on A529 between Nantwich and Audlem.

The road has been closed near Corbrook and Hankelow.

The A51 at Calveley between Nantwich and Tarporley is also badly affected by flooding.

Cheshire highways and emergency services are also warning motorists not to drive through flood waters.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Cheshire East.

Cheshire Fire Service said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for Cheshire from 5pm-9pm today.

“If you are heading out on the roads, reduce your speed and be prepared for potential flooding of roads.”

Cheshire Police added: “If you’re out on the roads please drive to the conditions – expect delays, localised flooding on the roads and diversions.

“Don’t attempt to drive through floodwater – it can take only a small amount of water to ruin your engine and leave you stranded.”

Cheshire East Council has urged motorists to report any flooding problems.

“A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place across the borough.

“Please take care on our roads and call us 0300 123 5020 if you spot any weather related highway emergency issues in Cheshire East.”

The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning for the River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge in Nantwich:

They said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the River Weaver due to heavy rainfall.

“Further rain this afternoon is expected to cause the river level to rise overnight peaking at 8am on 03/01/2024.

“We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this warning if necessary.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”