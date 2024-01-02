St Luke’s Hospice appeal for donations of unwanted items

St Luke’s Hospice Cheshire is appealing for donations of pre-loved clothing, children’s toys and furniture to help raise vital funds for patient care.

The hospice has nine retail shops and a warehouse in popular shopping destinations throughout mid and south Cheshire, including on Pepper Street in Nantwich.

The shops are a vital revenue source for the hospice and they need your donations to replenish stock after Christmas.

Currently, it takes around 200 bags of donations a week to stock the shops.

Steven Holmes, Retail Operations Manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “Now Christmas is done and dusted, what better time to have a clear out and help St Luke’s at the same time.

“Our shops are running desperately low on stock, particularly winter clothing and children’s toys, furniture and equipment such as prams, highchairs and cots.

“Donations can be dropped off at any St Luke’s shop or our warehouse in Winsford.

“If you need a bag to fill then donation bags are available in all of our shops.”

To find your nearest St Luke’s shop visit www.slhospice.co.uk/shopping

St Luke’s also offers a Free Furniture collection Service, where they can collect unwanted, good quality furniture from you at a time convenient to you.

You can book a collection slot by visiting www.slhospice.co.uk/free-furniture-collection or by calling the Warehouse on 01606 555825.

(Pic: Sara Lanceley (left) from St Luke’s Hospice with supporter Joyce Hancock)