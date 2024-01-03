Flood warnings in place all along River Weaver in Nantwich

Environment Agency flood warnings along the River Weaver remain in place in Nantwich.

Heavy rain has caused river levels to rise with many footpaths and bridges now almost impassable.

These images were taken this morning when river levels were predicted to be at their peak.

Three separate Flood Warnings are in place in Nantwich alone, at Lakeside View, Shrewbridge Lodge, and Nantwich Riverside.

Flood waters could affect a number of roads in the town centre including Welsh Row and First Wood Street.

There is also a Flood Alert for the whole of the Weaver catchment area from Nantwich to Northwich.

The Environment Agency said: “River levels are high on the River Weaver. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver.

“We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this alert/warning if necessary.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

“Flood warning area: Riverside land from Beam Bridge to the railway and properties on First Wood Street, Second Wood Street, Welsh Row, Barker Street, Ernley Close and Weaver Bank.”

Many roads are still affected this morning from flood waters, including the A529 near Audlem, Coole Lane, the A51 at Calveley, and many rural roads around Wrenbury and Aston.

(Images courtesy of Trevor Dobson)