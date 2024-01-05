Cheshire East councillors have issued a call for new World Darts champion Luke Humphries to be given “Freedom of the Borough” after his momentous victory.

Humphries, who lives in the Shavington area with fiance Kayley, beat 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler in Wednesday’s epic final.

The 28-year-old, nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke”, has enjoyed a flying start to 2024 on the oche as winning the world title has also seen him to rise to number one in the world rankings.

It was an all Cheshire final, with Littler hailing from Warrington, and was watched by millions around the globe.

Now Cheshire East Local Conservatives believe the achievement of Humphries should not go by unnoticed.

Cllr Rachel Bailey, of Audlem Ward, said: “His commitment has put both the local area and darts on the map.”

They are calling for Cheshire East to recognise his “super talent” by awarding him ‘Freedom of the Borough’.

Humphries was invited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Downing Street to formally recognise his achievement.

Humphries is also the reigning World Grand Prix champion, Grand Slam of Darts champion, and Players Championship Finals champion.

He won the 2019 PDC World Youth Championship.

