Nantwich Town FC host Christmas kids tournament

Nantwich Town’s annual ‘Christmas Cup’ kids football tournament took place on the new FIFA grade 3G pitch at the Club’s Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
Matches involved U7s, 8s, 9s and 10s were played on a six vs six basis with 10-minute group games, with teams progressing into either a Champions League or Europa League format.
Children in the finals enjoyed a tunnel entrance experience with Champions League music playing over the Public Address system.
In total there were 65 teams, 168 matches, eight winners trophies, 160 medals and over 500 boys and girls playing football.
Refreshments were available indoors from The Tea Lounge and also outdoors from a food truck on the carpark.
The tournament was sponsored by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA).
Lyndon Wain, Nantwich Town FC Community Development Manager, said: “Nantwich Town Christmas Cup 2023 was our first tournament on the brand-new stadium pitch and was an excellent opportunity to showcase our facilities.
“We had teams enter the tournament from across the North West, Midlands and North Wales. The feedback we’ve received about the facilities has been fantastic.
“Along with our facility we have an army of volunteers who are a credit to the club. We’re also grateful to the NTISA for their support.
“Over the two days we not only saw some fantastic football and great goals, but also positive behaviours from players, coaches & spectators which made for a great environment.
“This tournament was a huge success and we have already started identifying multiple dates in 2024 to run tournaments.”
The tournament was organised by Nantwich Town FC Community Football.
For further information on Nantwich Town FC Community Football visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCCommunity or email: [email protected]
Recent Comments