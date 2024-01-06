7 hours ago
“Abigail’s Party” to be staged by Nantwich Players

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 6, 2024
Abigail's Party Poster (1)

Nantwich Players are to stage their latest drama production with its version of Mike Leigh’s ‘Abigail’s Party’ next month.

This seemingly ordinary suburban gathering spirals into a captivating exploration of human relationships and social dynamics.

It is set in the swinging ‘70s and is a darkly comedic play, made famous by BBC Play for Today.

As the evening unfolds, tensions rise, and hidden truths simmer beneath the surface, revealing the complexities of human behaviour and the facade of politeness.

The Nantwich Players cast includes Beverly Moss, (played by Rebecca Waterworth), Laurence Moss (Andy Leach), Angela Cooper (Rosie Hartropp), Tony Cooper (Nigel Vernon), and Sue Lawson ( Janan Chopra).

Performances will be at 7.45pm from February 2 to 10 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets are £10 and available from Nantwich Tourist Office (01290 600727) or online at https://www.nantwichplayers.com from Tuesday January 9.

