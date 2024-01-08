Cheshire man scoops £1 million lottery win in EuroMillions draw

A mystery EuroMillions winner from Cheshire is now a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1 million prize.

Known only as Mr R from Cheshire, he has won his huge prize in the “UK Millionaire Maker” draw in December.

The Cheshire resident, who is remaining anonymous, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have a chance to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Incredible news for Mr R for winning this fantastic prize.

“He has become a millionaire overnight – congratulations!”

The National Lottery generates around £30 million every week for funded projects.

The money has helped fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants.

(pic under free licence by Santeri Viinamäki)