Crewe and Nantwich drivers warned amid road closures for repairs

Drivers are being warned of delays as a number of roadworks and repair schemes are set to take place this month across Nantwich and Crewe.

Nantwich Road in Crewe is set to be closed for a week later this month from junction with Smallman Road and Mill Street.

This is to allow for re-surfacing works and will take place between January 21 and 25.

Motorists will be diverted via Nantwich Road, Nantwich Road roundabout, Weston Road, Savoy Road, Weston Road Roundabout, David Whitby Way, David Whitby Way Roundabout, Crewe Green Link Roundabout, Shavington Bypass, Shavington Bypass Roundabout, Roundabout A500 Cheerbrook, Nantwich Bypass, Crewe Road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Cyclists will be required to dismount for access to maintained.

Drivers are also being warned about major disruption with Cadent gas works about to start around the busy Wells Green junction where Crewe Road, Rope Lane and Brookland Avenue meet in Wistaston.

Traffic signals and some closures are expected to take place between January 8 and February 9, according to Cheshire East Council.

It says: “Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

“This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.”

Also, the A530 Middlewich Road is set to be closed for several weeks as part of the North West Crewe Package to ease congestion around Leighton Hospital.

CEC says following the opening of the roundabout 4, the work will move to roundabout 3 for landscaping works and remedial highway works, under a daytime closure of the A530 Middlewich Road from the entrance of the hospital to Eardswick Junction, from Monday 8 January through to Friday 9 February.

These works will be sequenced so residential, business, hospital access and commuter routes are maintained.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the bridge on Swanley Canal in Nantwich starts on Monday January 8.

The road will be closed from Springe Lane to Swanley Lane for six weeks.

Diversion routes will be in place. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to follow the routes.

There are signed diversions in place for the road closure, and you are advised to follow this.

A breakdown of the full diversion route can be found here: one.network

Pedestrian access will be facilitated where possible and due to the nature of the works, cyclists will be advised to dismount or follow diversion routes in place.

For all these and more roadwork schemes in Cheshire East, follow the authority’s One Network page here