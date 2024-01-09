The RSPCA has found new homes for more than 6,700 animals in Cheshire in the last decade, new figures reveal.

The charity released the data as it marks its 200th birthday in 2024.

It was formed in 1824 when founding members met in a coffee shop in London and determined to change animals’ lives.

They created the then SPCA and sparked an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.

Now – as the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to “create a better world for every animal”.

Today, Cheshire is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while offering welfare advice and help to pet owners.

The RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre is the county’s main centre which rehabilitates and rehomes rescued animals from cats and dogs to hamsters and guinea pigs.

The county is also home to five independent RSPCA branches including RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich and District, RSPCA Cheshire (Altrincham), RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire & Buxton, RSPCA Warrington, Halton & St. Helens, RSPCA Wirral and Chester.

Latest figures show in the 10 years up until the end of 2023 these branches and centres have found new homes for a staggering 6,743 animals.

And they have helped pet owners in the county by providing 5,368 neuters and 10,266 microchips.

Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales.

Now the RSPCA is marking a new chapter as animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis.

Animal neglect and abandonment is at a three-year high.

In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect – higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner (pictured), said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care – but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now – and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.

“That’s why we’re currently asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis.

“In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals’ lives.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals’ lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”

To find out how you can join our million-strong movement for animals visit www.rspca.org.uk/200