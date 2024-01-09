Youngsters scoop Gold at Cheshire Cross Country Championships

Three young runners from Crewe and Nantwich scooped medals at the Cheshire Cross Country Championships.

Sofiya, Bethany and Daisie, all runners for Crewe & Nantwich Athletics Club, won a Gold medal for the Under 13s Girls Team.

They were competing against teams across the county at the event on Saturday (January 6) held at Reaseheath College, Nantwich.

Individually, Sofiya won silver with second place, Bethany was third winning the bronze, and Daisie finished ninth.

Sofiya and Bethany have now been selected to run for Cheshire County at the Inter-County Cross Country Championships in Nottingham in March.

Daisie is reserve and awaiting confirmation of selection.

A Crewe and Nantwich AC club spokesperson said: “This is a great achievement as they put in a lot of hard training at the athletics club week in and week out!

“It’s a fabulous opportunity to wave the flag for girls sport.”

(pic left to right: Bethany, Sofiya and Daisie)