Planners approve bid to convert Crewe Municipal Buildings Annex

Plans to convert Crewe Municipal Buildings Annex to provide workspaces for individuals and small businesses have been given the go-ahead, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East’s southern planning committee took less than 10 minutes today (Wednesday) to approve the application.

It will see the Annex – the extension at the back of the main building – used as a technology and design innovation centre (TADIC) to provide flexible, co-working office space for individuals and small start-up companies.

TADIC is part of the Future High Streets Fund programme to revitalise Crewe and is funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The plans mean council workers currently based at the building will be relocated to Delamere House in Crewe.

Dane Valley councillor Andrew Kolker (Con) told the committee he knew from personal experience how difficult it is to find good accommodation for small business for meetings or day-to-day business.

“So for this to be in council property and in the centre of Crewe in a good location, I think it’s absolutely marvellous and I’d like to propose approval,” he said.

This was seconded by Brereton councillor John Wray (Con).

Committee chair Joy Bratherton (Crewe, Lab) asked that the stones with the C&N (Crewe & Nantwich) motif be retained when building work starts, for historical reasons.

The proposed works include the demolition and remodelling of internal walls, reconfiguration of toilet facilities and replacement of ceilings.

Externally, five windows and two doors will be removed to make way for a curtain wall and new frontage to the Annex via the courtyard.

The works will also involve remodelling the existing service yard into an outdoor courtyard, which includes the loss of half of the eight parking spaces.

Councillors were told there will be a ‘neutral impact’ on the grade II listed Municipal Buildings.

The application was approved with eight councillors voting in favour and one – Willaston councillor Allen Gage (Con) – voting against.

A separate application for listed building consent for the same scheme was also approved with eight councillors voting in favour and one abstaining.