Service and parade to mark 80 years since hero pilot crashed in Nantwich

This Sunday will mark 80 years to the day since pilot Lt Arthur Brown diverted his World War Two plane away from Nantwich town centre before crashing close to the river.

To mark the occasion, a service will be held at St Mary’s followed by a parade to the “Airman’s Grave” off Shrewbridge Road which marks the spot the plane crashed.

Lt Brown is also to be honoured with the Freedom of Nantwich as part of the commemoration.

It was also a Sunday back on January 14 2024 when his act of bravery potentially saved many lives.

He flew his faulty Thunderbolt plane away from Nantwich’s schools and houses, sacrificing his own life to save others.

Now Lt Brown’s family are travelling over from America to mark the 80th anniversary and receive the posthumous “Freedom of Nantwich” in his name.

Lt Arthur Brown’s nephew Chris Maus, and his wife, are visiting from the USA to attend the service.

The service at St Mary’s Church begins at 10.45am, where the honour from Nantwich Town Council will be presented.

The award is the first of its kind for Nantwich, and is the highest possible honour the town can bestow an individual.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Council said: “The young American pilot’s fate has become interwoven with the town’s history, with the landowner where the plane crashed erecting a memorial, and this award is a small token of the town’s gratitude.”

Following the service, a parade led by the Cheshire Constabulary Police Band will leave Love Lane carpark and head down Shrewbridge Road and assembling at the Airman’s Grave for a short service.