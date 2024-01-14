Freedom of Nantwich service takes place for hero war pilot

A service and parade to commemorate the death of pilot Arthur Brown and to present him with the “Freedom of Nantwich” honour took place today (January 14).

Family, dignitaries and service personnel attended the event, including Lt Brown’s living relatives from America.

There was a church service, followed by a parade along Shrewbridge Road to the memorial “Airman’s Grave” site for the annual remembrance service.

Included in the parade were the 100 (Nantwich) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets march with RAF Lakenheath representatives, and it was led by Cheshire Constabulary Police Band.

Wreaths were laid, speeches given and a peal of bells rung out across the town from St Mary’s Church during the service.

Christopher Maus, Lt Brown’s nephew, and his wife Rhonda, (pictured above) travelled over from USA especially for the event to receive the posthumous “Freedom of Nantwich” honour.

Lt Brown died on January 14 1944 when he steered his plane away from the town centre and crashed on the banks of the River Weaver.

He was seen as a hero for managing to avoid crashing in the town, his actions potentially saving many lives.

Nantwich Town Council Mayor Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood gave a moving speech at the service.

She said: “Today I have the great honour of bestowing the Freedom of Nantwich to a brave young man, who tragically lost his life to save countless others.

“The date: 14th January 1944. Today, the war will arrive in Nantwich with tragic ramifications.

“It involves an American pilot, Lieutenant Arthur Brown (aged 23), whose enemy today will not be German artillery or a fighter plane – but fate.

“Lieutenant Brown is the pilot in one of a squadron of twelve P47 Thunderbolt planes that set off from Atcham, in Shropshire, on a training flight.

“It is shortly after 1400hrs; the squadron are flying near Nantwich. Captain Potter who was leading the formation noticed that one of the P47 Thunderbolts was missing.

“Down on the ground the people of Nantwich watch as a single thunderbolt flies erratically above the town, crossing above the local schools and town houses.

“The plane, according to a local schoolboy who is a pupil at the Church School, is making some stuttering noises when it flies over the school. “I thought to myself, that doesn’t sound right.”

“The P47 Thunderbolt with Lieutenant Brown plummets out of the sky, crashing headfirst into the ground at the end of Shrewbridge Road, ploughing through soft sand and sinking to depths from which the pilot nor the Thunderbolt could ever be recovered.”

“Lieutenant Brown remains buried at the spot.

“The townsfolk rush immediately down Shrewbridge Road where the plane has crashed. There is no sign of the plane, or the pilot. The only evidence of the catastrophe is a huge crater and the tail of the P47 Thunderbolt.

“The pilot’s death is mourned by the townsfolk. They are thankful to Lieutenant Brown for guiding the Thunderbolt beyond the schools and houses of the Town, sacrificing his own life to save countless others.

“Lieutenant Arthur Brown is a hero to the people of Nantwich.

“Mr Phillip George, the owner of the land where the Thunderbolt crashed, is determined to honor the pilot, so he has contacted Lieutenant Brown’s mother in Long Island, for permission to build a memorial in her son’s name.

“With permission granted, the original memorial is built near to the crash site.

“The community adopted Lieutenant Brown, as one of their own.

“This is an account of how Lieutenant Arthur Brown, born in America – thousands of miles away, left an indelible mark on Nantwich. His death is interwoven with the town’s history, its narrative.

“Every year, on the nearest Sunday to the 14th of January, at 1300 hrs, the people of Nantwich pay their respects to Lieutenant Brown – in a memorial to his bravery.

“It now gives me great pleasure to invite Christopher Maus, Lieutenant Arthur Brown’s Nephew, to step forward and accept the certificate of recognition on his uncle’s behalf.

“With heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of the people of Nantwich, please accept the Freedom of Nantwich awarded posthumously to your uncle, Lieutenant Arthur Brown.

“Lest we forget.”

(Images taken by Jonathan White)