Man rescued by fire crews after falling into canal in Wrenbury

Fire crews helped rescue a man who fell into a canal at Wrenbury in Nantwich.

The incident happened last night (January 13) at around 9pm of Wrenbury Heath Road.

Crews from Nantwich, Chester and the water rescue unit from Powey Lane were called out, as well as the rope rescue unit from Lymm and aerial ladder platform from Chester.

The man fell into a canal basin near a pub in Wrenbury.

After a search of the area with Cheshire Police, he was located and firefighters used specialist water safety rescue skills to assist him from the water.

He was passed to the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue service say crews were at the scene for around 90 minutes.