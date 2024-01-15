2 hours ago
Cheshire College opens new hospital training ward in Crewe

January 15, 2024
hospital training ward cheshire college 2

A new state-of-the-art training hospital ward has opened at Cheshire College’s Crewe campus.

It has been designed and built for learners to gain experience in a real life medical setting.

The college was one of the few educational providers to be awarded funding under the Government’s Strategic Development Fund (SDF), securing an investment of £150,000 in the new training ward.

New training facilities include an 8-bed replica hospital ward on campus, cutting-edge dental simulation equipment, digital reality programmes, tactile models and life-like mannequins, virtual dissection tables and specialist teaching staff.

The hospital ward will equip students with skills to meet needs of future employers and support local innovation, jobs, and economic growth.

Facilities will be offered to students working towards careers in nursing, life science, dentistry, healthcare and education.

Karen Roberts, Assistant Principal at the college, has overseen the project.

hospital training ward cheshire college

She said: “From our close relationship with employers, we know that the best talents come from when students can experience what it’s really like to be in a work setting.

“There’s no better place to do this for those pursuing a career in the medical or healthcare field, than in a ward itself.

“This new high quality learning experience will give our pupils the perfect start to their career journey; and that they will venture into further education, or into work, with transferrable, ‘hands on’ skills attained at Cheshire College.

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to achieve here with the investment, it really brings the curriculum alive.”

Local organisations that work with the college have already expressed interest in using the facilities to train their own members of staff.

Many students using the new facilities will be studying the new qualifications that are T Levels.

To learn more about the training ward, watch Cheshire College’s video or visit the website.

hospital training ward cheshire college 3

