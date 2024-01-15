Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn narrow win at Altrincham and Kersal

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts returned to winning ways with a hard fought victory on the road away at Altrincham and Kersal (AK).

Earlier in the season, Crewe won 31-12 at home and were hoping for a repeat performance.

But this time AK proved to a much tougher opponent in an entertaining game of rugby.

Both teams looked to play wide expansive rugby from the start.

An early yellow card for AK allowed Crewe field position.

The ball was moved wide and some neat handling from the Crewe backs was finished by Tom Manaton, to make it 0-7 Crewe.

Poor discipline from Crewe allowed AK field position and their strong line out continued to operate well, creating an opportunity for their pack to get a maul moving to score in the corner, 5-7.

Another penalty conceded by Crewe allowed AK a shot at goal leaving the score at half-time, 8-7 to the hosts.

Crewe started the brighter of the two sides in the second 40.

Some dominant carries from the pack created space outside for Jacob to score in the corner, 8-12.

More good play from the forwards created space for Joe Gammage (pictured) to go underneath the sticks, making it 8-19.

AK never gave up and responded through some good attacking rugby.

Crewe’s defensive line split and the winger managed to sneak around the outside to dot down in the corner, 15-19.

The hosts applied the pressure at this point and won another penalty to close the gap to 18-19 and set up a tense finale.

Crewe kept playing to their systems, and after another good break, Crewe were patient in attack and found Sam Dennison in space to score wide to the left, leaving the final score 18-24.

Next week Crewe play a rearranged fixture away to Firwood Waterloo.

Meanwhile the 2nd XV also got back to winning ways with a strong performance to win 35-12 versus Congleton.

On Sunday, the Women’s team put in a much improved performance against Birkenhead Park before eventually losing 22-3.

(Pic by Tony Pennance)