Nantwich firm Boughey acquires new base creating 250 jobs

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has taken over a newly-built 332,000 sq ft warehouse at Lymedale Business Park, in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Around 250 local jobs will be created to service the new warehouse, says the company.

The new facility will accommodate 52,000 pallets, increasing the company’s overall storage capacity to 187,000 pallet spaces.

The warehouse will provide capacity for Boughey to accommodate the growth of customers as well as the acquisition of new business.

Boughey currently has sites in Wardle, near Nantwich, its original home, and Shavington in Crewe, where the company opened a 240,000 sq ft warehouse in 2020.

The company has agreed a 15-year lease of its new facility from Aver Property and initial capital expenditure is expected to be around £8.5 million.

The investment is backed by Boughey’s parent company, NWF Group.

Features of the new 18 metre-high warehouse include 57 trailer spaces and five tractor unit spaces, 88m deep yard and extensive two-storey office accommodation.

Boughey delivered strong results for the financial year ending 2022/23 and has set out ambitious growth plans over the next five years.

Boughey managing director Angela Carus said: “We have been on the look-out for suitable additional warehouse capacity for some time and are very fortunate to have sealed a deal with Aver Property.

“The warehouse is of the highest specification and within easy reach of our two existing sites in Wardle and Crewe.

“Demand for space from our existing customers and newly acquired business is on the increase which is great news for us.

“Our industry is constantly evolving and requires quick reactions and total flexibility for customers.

“For example, the biggest challenge during 2023 was managing unpredictable retail demands because of the current cost-of-living crisis and poor summer weather which both affected sales for our customers.

“This instability had a knock-on effect on customer stockholdings which created pressure on warehouse space.

“We are very pleased to have secured this additional space.”

Boughey will start the racking installation and general fit-out of the warehouse immediately and says the arrival of initial stock at the end of March/early April.

The warehouse will be fully operational by Autumn.

(Pic: Boughey’s new warehouse at Lymedale Business Park, Newcastle-under-Lyme)