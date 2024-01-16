Nantwich firm SureCare Central Cheshire appoints new manager

Nantwich firm SureCare Central Cheshire has appointed a new registered manager.

The company, with its head office on Beam Heath Way in Nantwich, provides home care across central Cheshire.

And they have appointed Claire Ratcliffe as new registered manager.

Company director and joint owner Tina Jones said: “We are so excited to welcome Claire.

“This will allow us to grow the business and provide more care at home to those who wish to remain living independently with a little support.

“Claire will be following the company’s ethos of providing high-quality care and ensuring people the company supports are connected with their communities.

“There are almost 9,000 care providers registered with the regulatory body CQC in England so choosing the right care provider can be a very daunting task.”

Claire said: “I am very excited about joining SureCare and have already met a number of the team and am very impressed at how they all seem to go the extra mile in ensuring the clients are happy – it’s certainly not a five minutes in and out care company.

“Having worked in care for over 17 years I am looking forward to sharing my experience and building on the fantastic reputation SureCare has.”

