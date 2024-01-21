More than 20 take part in wildflower planting in Nantwich

More than 20 people of all ages turned out for a wildflower planting even at Riverside by Brookfield Park.

The event was organised by Sustainable Nantwich working with other groups such as Cheshire Wildlife Trust and Nantwich in Bloom.

Jeremy Herbert, of Sustainable Nantwich, said: “It was a great turn out – over 20 people of all ages!

“It’s wonderful to see Sustainable Nantwich, Cheshire Wildlife Trust and Nantwich in Bloom working together yet again. This is community in action.

“We are developing a co-ordinated Green Spaces plan for the town, bringing everyone together to plant up more colour and life for people and wildlife.

“Connecting up the green spaces and maximising the impact.”

Members of Sustainable Nantwich have been slowly growing Brookfield Park to create more colour, life and biodiversity.

They have carried out tree planting, hedge planting, wildflower strips and bulb planting.

“Massive thanks yet again to Christie and Adam from the Cheshire Wildlife Trust who have been such a massive support and guide in Brookfield Parks growing life!” added Jeremy.