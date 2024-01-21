Nantwich Town earn vital 1-0 win at home to Witton Albion

A Byron Harrison header earned all three points for Nantwich Town at home to Cheshire rivals Witton Albion.
Harrison latched on to a 65th minute free kick to nod home for the Dabbers to secure the victory.
Paddy Kay had a chance in the first half and his diving header was well saved on 21 minutes.
Two minutes later Callum Saunders almost broke the deadlock when he was played through but his shot went just wide with the keeper beaten.
The visitors had a couple of long range efforts well saved by Moloney, and enjoyed their own possession in the first half.
After the break, Witton began the second period well with Rokka firing narrowly over and Moloney being called on to save after a scramble in the box on the hour mark.
Then came the free kick out on the left which was swung in and Harrison rose well to glance his header passed the keeper for 1-0.
Brazel had a chance to level for Witton on 78 minutes but curled his effort wide.
The visitors huffed and puffed in the final few minutes but could not find a way to carve out clear chances and Nantwich hung on for the victory.
The win has lifted the Dabbers up to 13th in Northern Premier League West, eight points clear of the drop zone.
(pics by Jonathan White)
