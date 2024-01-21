Nantwich Town issues warning over flares and smoke bombs

Club chiefs at Nantwich Town have issued a warning to young supporters after incidents including flares and smoke bombs being let off during matches.
The Dabbers have seen increased support in recent months at the Swansway Stadium, with noticeably more younger fans.
But the club says it is concerned with the “number of serious incidents in recent times”.
It fears it could lead to sanctions and fines for the club.
In a statement, they said: “There have been a number of serious incidents in recent times, including the discharging of flares and smoke bombs and entering the playing pitch, and these incidents are giving major cause for concern and potentially subjecting the club to sanctions, including fines and the potential closure of the ground to all supporters for a number of games, which is obviously something we all want to avoid.
“Entering the playing area at any ground in any league, either before, during or after a game, is strictly forbidden.
“Should this behaviour continue, we will not hesitate to have any perpetrators removed from the ground and banned from attending any future games.
“And if that person or persons are also found to be registered NTFC Junior/youth players, they will also be suspended indefinitely from their respective teams.
“This is something that nobody wants to see happen, but the current “over enthusiasm” that is resulting in FA and League rules being broken and bringing the club into disrepute, causing major safety concerns, has to stop with immediate effect.
“We want you all to continue, making lots of noise, getting behind the team and cherishing and enjoying the wonderful Club that we are all lucky and proud to be a part of, in a safe and responsible manner.
“Thanks for your amazing support and let’s all enjoy today’s game, loudly, safely and with respect and courtesy for our volunteers, who all give their time to enable us all to enjoy Football at Nantwich Town.”
