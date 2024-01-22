44 mins ago
Acorn Kia Crewe wins Kia 2023 Customer Experience Award

in Business January 22, 2024
(LtoR) Gareth Theuma, Customer Experience Manager at Kia UK, with James Quigley, Head of Business at Acorn Motor Group (1)

Acorn Kia in Crewe has scooped a top honour at the annual Kia Dealer Excellence Awards which celebrate the best dealerships in the UK.

The competition covers customer experience and service, with customer satisfaction, sales, online reputation score and quick responses to customer queries taken into account.

Accepting the award, James Quigley at Acorn Kia Crewe, said: “2023 was an incredible year for Kia and we’re delighted to play our part in the ongoing success story.

“Customers are our livelihood, so we always put them front and centre of our business and we find that the sales follow.

“Increasingly, there’s a wealth of information available to customers and a bewildering array of choice from across the market.

“Whether it’s guiding customers through their purchase journey, offering advice or helping maintain their vehicles customer service is of the utmost importance at every stage of car ownership, so to receive this recognition of our team’s hard work over the past year means a huge amount to us. Thank you, Kia, and roll on 2024!”

Gareth Theuma, Customer Experience Manager at Kia UK Limited said: “Kia had a record-setting performance in 2023 once again, with 107,765 sales, having sustainably built growth throughout the year.

“With any growth, it’s vitally important to continually raise the bar and put customers first, which I’m proud to say our dealers have done.

“They’ve provided a quality and consistent customer experience, whether for sales or service, for both new and returning customers.

“One of the standout dealerships this year is Acorn Kia Crewe, which is one of just 20 to receive our coveted Customer Experience Award certificate to celebrate its customer success throughout 2023. Congratulations to Acorn Kia Crewe!”

