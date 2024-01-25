6 hours ago
Cheshire East councillors approve controversial changes to parking charges
8 hours ago
Pupils bury time capsule on new housing estate in Aston
11 hours ago
CEC bosses “disappointed” at safeguarding decision on HS2
1 day ago
Dabbers Dash community run to be started by Sealed Knot
2 days ago
Nantwich “road to nowhere” to finally open this summer
banner-advert
banner-advert

Pupils bury time capsule on new housing estate in Aston

in Aston & Wrenbury / Sound / Village News January 25, 2024
Pupils from Sound and District Primary School watch as their time capsule is buried at Alderwood Gardens (1)

Youngsters at Sound Primary School near Nantwich have buried a time capsule under a new housing development to show future generations what life was like in 2020s!

Pupils gathered items to be dug in at the 31-home Alderwood Gardens development.

Among the items included were a list of endangered animals, money and how much things cost, information about the Royal Family and details about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also included in the box were a map of the local area and information about their school including a newsletter.

There was a lunch menu and an erasable pen which the pupils hope will be dug up and enjoyed by children of a similar age in 100 years when even more communication and art is likely to be digital.

When the development is complete, a plaque on the spot where the time capsule is buried will help people to find it.

Laura Minshall-Thomas, headteacher at Sound and District Primary School, said: “It was great to see how excited the children were when we asked them to put together the time capsule.

“They took care in making the choices to give a really good reflection of their school and the world around them.”

Jack Seddon, construction director at Edgefold Homes, praised the pupils for the thought they had put into the capsule at the development which has been placed close to the children’s playground.

He added: “It’s lovely to have the support of the community and local school here at Alderwood Gardens.

“I know the children have really thought about what to put in the time capsule and I do wonder what people in 100 years will make of it.”

Butters John Bee sales director Carlos Hernandez said: “It’s not every day that you get to be involved with creating a little bit of history for future generations.

“I was really pleased that we were able to arrange this between the developers and the school.”

Sound and District Primary School pupils and staff with the team from Butters John Bee and Edgefold Homes Construction Director Jack Seddon

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.