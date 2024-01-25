Pupils bury time capsule on new housing estate in Aston

Youngsters at Sound Primary School near Nantwich have buried a time capsule under a new housing development to show future generations what life was like in 2020s!

Pupils gathered items to be dug in at the 31-home Alderwood Gardens development.

Among the items included were a list of endangered animals, money and how much things cost, information about the Royal Family and details about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also included in the box were a map of the local area and information about their school including a newsletter.

There was a lunch menu and an erasable pen which the pupils hope will be dug up and enjoyed by children of a similar age in 100 years when even more communication and art is likely to be digital.

When the development is complete, a plaque on the spot where the time capsule is buried will help people to find it.

Laura Minshall-Thomas, headteacher at Sound and District Primary School, said: “It was great to see how excited the children were when we asked them to put together the time capsule.

“They took care in making the choices to give a really good reflection of their school and the world around them.”

Jack Seddon, construction director at Edgefold Homes, praised the pupils for the thought they had put into the capsule at the development which has been placed close to the children’s playground.

He added: “It’s lovely to have the support of the community and local school here at Alderwood Gardens.

“I know the children have really thought about what to put in the time capsule and I do wonder what people in 100 years will make of it.”

Butters John Bee sales director Carlos Hernandez said: “It’s not every day that you get to be involved with creating a little bit of history for future generations.

“I was really pleased that we were able to arrange this between the developers and the school.”