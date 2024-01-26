New “open mic” night launched in Nantwich by festival organisers

57 mins ago
in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews January 26, 2024
Nigel Stonier, organiser of Words and Music Festival

The organisers of Nantwich’s Words and Music festival have launched a new “open mic” regular event in the town.

Called “Tuesdays”, the event will be held at the Red Cow pub on Beam Street every two weeks.

Organiser Nigel Stonier (pictured) said it is designed to offer live original acoustic music upstairs in the popular pub

The first event took place on Tuesday this week.

Nigel and Virginia Kettle, from Merry Hell, will host each event being held every other Tuesday.

Nigel said: “Virginia and I will both be performing, as will other members of Merry Hell… with other local artists participating.

“The gig will run ever other Tuesday, and is being run in the spirit of Words And Music Festival, doing once fortnightly what our festival does annually.

“We’ll be encouraging locally based songwriters and also spoken word performers to come and perform, especially looking to give new opportunities to young and emerging artists from the area.”

The event takes place at 8pm upstairs in the Red Cow. The next one is set to take place on Tuesday February 6.

