Cheshire Police issue first GPS tag on stalking offender

Cheshire Police have issued the county’s first GPS tag on a stalking offender after securing a five-year protection order.

The Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit (HRU) secured the stalking protection order (SPO) with the stipulation that the offender has to wear the tag.

The tag alerts police if the offender goes within a certain distance of the victim.

In April 2023, the HRU was awarded £1 million funding secured by Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer.

It was used to invest in GPS tags and to bolster the service to those victims of stalking.

PC Samantha Sonner, Cheshire Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit, said: “Working as part of the Harm Reduction Unit, I have seen first-hand the difference that Stalking Protection Orders have made on victims’ lives, by making them feel safer and making perpetrators accountable for any further offending behaviours.

“Having the opportunity to utilise GPS tags for the purpose of SPOs is real progress.

“In this case I know the GPS tag stipulated as a condition has made a huge difference to the victim who is relieved, and now feels safe at home and in the community for the first time since this ordeal started.”

Mr Dwyer said: “The added value of having the GPS tags is that these will provide the victim with the reassurance that measures are in place to safeguard them against the perpetrator.

“This is the first SPO in the county that has the GPS tag stipulations, but it won’t be the last.

“I look forward to seeing the technology used more and more to tackle this type of offending.

“In the Police and Crime Plan I have made delivering justice for victims and modernising the police service key priorities.

“The use of GPS tags in this way demonstrates how the Constabulary is using technology to tackle crime and safeguard our communities.”

Cheshire police figures show they deal with around 3,000 stalking offences every year.

The HRU is a collaboration between police, health, probation and victim advocacy partners.

It is responsible for protecting victims of stalking, bringing offenders to justice.

Incidents of stalking can be reported via 101 or online at www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

