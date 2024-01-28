Shavington Village panto up for 10 major awards

Amateur thespians across South Cheshire have been nominated for 10 major awards as they prepare to raise the curtain on their latest panto, Red Riding Hood.

They are set to take to the stage in the 45th Shavington Village pantomime, backed by local employer Mornflake, in Crewe.

A cast of more than 40 adults and children drawn from Shavington, Crewe and Nantwich, will tread the boards at Shavington Academy from February 20-24.

Now organisers with Shavington Village Festival Committee have paid tribute to their long-standing supporters as they await news of their performance in a major awards scheme for amateur dramatics.

Last year’s panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, is nominated for 10 National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards including best panto, director and supporting ‘person’ in this instance Buttercup the Cow.

Committee chair Erica Wood said: “Mornflake has shown wonderful support over the years.

“They take a page advert in our programme and supply raffle prizes for our fundraising events which help to cover production costs.

“They’ve helped us with publicity also and without the support of local businesses like Mornflake we wouldn’t have stood the test of time, especially now with everything costing so much.”

Generations of local people are once again involved on stage and behind the scenes in this year’s show.

Erica, who began making costumes when her daughters joined the cast in 1993, added: “Shavington village panto is an annual tradition and as ever this year’s show is full of great performances and many laughs for all the family to enjoy.”

Mornflake supports sport in the community, backing children’s football sides as well as Crewe Alexandra Football Club as shirt sponsor for many years.

It’s a long-standing supporter of Nantwich Food Festival, Nantwich Choral Society and Clonter Opera Theatre in Congleton, among others.

Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “South Cheshire is our home where we employ local people so we like to help where we can, especially those organisations and community activities that support mental health by bringing people together.”

For Shavington panto tickets go to svfc.info or call 07788 160128.