Nantwich Concert Band are planning a concert at the town’s cricket club in March.

The show, called “Back to the 80s”, will take place on Sunday March 3 at Nantwich Cricket Club off Whitehouse Lane.

It starts at 2.30pm and tickets are £5, with under 12s free entry.

Tickets will be available on the door by cash or card.

For more information on this and the concert band in general, visit www.nantwichband.co.uk