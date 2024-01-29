Nantwich Town Women dominate game for away league victory

Nantwich Town Women beat Congleton Town Ladies 1-0 in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
Keane Harrison notched the winning goal for the Dabbers at Congleton High School yesterday (January 28).
The win moves the Dabbers into fourth place in the table on 13 points after three wins, four draws and four losses.
A representative from Nantwich Town FC Women said: “Taking home the 3 points. A great display again from the team, with a scoreline that doesn’t do the performance justice.
“With many chances throughout, The Dabbers dominated the game from the very beginning, a well-deserved victory.”
Future fixtures: Stockport County Ladies Development (home, League) 4/2/24, 2pm; Congleton Town Ladies (home, League) 11/2/24, 2pm; Macclesfield Town Ladies Open Age (home, Cup) 25/2/24, 2pm; AFC Crewe Women (home, League) 3/3/24, 2pm; Northwich Vixens First Women (away at Lostock Gralam FC, Cheshire FA County Cups) 18/2/24, 2pm.
Nantwich Town Women are always on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode, Nantwich CW5 5BS.
For further information visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Pics by Peter Robinson)
