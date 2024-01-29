The Lions quit Crewe Regional Sunday league

Another team has had to quit the Crewe Regional Sunday League.
The Lions decided to call it a day, which leaves just nine teams competing in the Premier Division.
Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, George & Dragon had a comfortable 7-0 victory against Willaston White Star.
Zac Billinge netted four goals, Ryan Hough scored twice with the other goal coming from Jamie Roberts.
Betley and Faddiley were involved in a remarkable game in which defences were definitely not on top.
Betley raced into a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes, and led 5-3 at one time.
A Faddiley comeback saw the scores level at 5-5 on 90 minutes, only for Betley to score twice in added time to win 7-5.
For Betley, Gareth Ratcliffe, Keiron Duckers and Danny Lavalette all scored twice, with the other goal coming from Sam Wise.
The Faddiley strikes came from Dave Meredith, Joe Wood, Danny Socha, Charlie Burden and new signing Jamie Collina.
All three goals at the goerges were scored in the first half, as Winsofrd over 3 came out on top against AFC Dishers.
Bjorn Hughes and Ben Curbishley scored for the away side, with Jordan Jones scoring for the Dishers.
In Division One, leaders Raven Salvador played C & N Utd., their fellow tenants of the Wistaston venue, and a close match ended in a 2-3 win for Raven Salvador, who took the lead with a Jack Gilbert strike.
C & N. Utd. equalised through a Tom Capewell header, before an excellent Jack Morris finish put Raven ahead.
C & N Utd. came back to make it 2-2 with a Tom Boyes penalty, before a second goal from Morris sealed the win for Raven Salvador.
Nantwich Pirates are behind Raven in the League table, but have two games in hand, and they seemed to be on course for a win at Audlem when they went 0-2 ahead with a brace from Joey Hilton.
Audlem, however, staged a splendid comeback, and scored twice with goals from Ben Walker and Nick Gregory to finish at 2-2.
Ruskin Park and Princes Feathers have both been in decent form of late, and played out a closely fought game.
Ryan Tomkinson netted for Ruskin Park but Princes Feathers won 1-2.
There was one second round game played in the Crewe FA Sunday Cup, and Division One White Horse and Premier Division Sandbach Town ended at 2-2 after 90 minutes.
The game went straight to penalties, and White Horse won 4-2.
Sandbach Town had taken the lead with a Jack Skupski goal, but White Horse drew level with a goal from evergreen Paul Bowker before going ahead with a Kyle Gregory penalty.
Sandbach Town equalised through Jack Beaumont to take the game to penalties.
Recent Comments