Boss of Nantwich firm to tackle Arctic Trek for charity

The boss of a Nantwich finance company aims to tackled a trek across part of the Arctic in aid of a children’s charity.

Phil Gray, Watts Commercial Finance managing director, is taking on the challenge for Joshua Tree Children’s Cancer Charity.

The challenge in the bitter cold landscapes involves trekking 70km, starting tomorrow (January 31).

Phil has already embarked on an intense training regime, shedding three stone to ensure he is physically and mentally prepared for the -40 degree temperatures and challenging terrains of the Arctic.

He has received sponsorship from a number of organisations, including Together; Allica Bank; Lloyds Bank; Recognise Bank; Redwood Bank; HM3 Legal; VAS Valuation Group; Afford Bond Chartered Accountants; Glenhawk; John Pass The Jewellers Ltd; The Expedition Shop; Signature Property Finance; and The Green Dragon Pub at Bedale.

Phil said: “I’m putting my body on the line to trek 70km across the Arctic for the amazing Joshua Tree.

“I’m committed to smashing this challenge for the kids!

“Your support would mean the world to me, especially when faced with the extreme conditions and physical strains of the journey.

“Dig deep, and thanks in advance for being a part of this meaningful cause!”

Contributions from individuals and businesses are welcome.

For those interested in supporting Phil’s Arctic trek and contributing to the Joshua Tree Children’s Cancer Charity, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/philip-gray16