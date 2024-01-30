Boughey Distribution appoint new commercial director

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has appointed a new commercial director to support the company’s growth.

Emma Fitzsimons joins from contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, Fareva, where she held the role of Vice President of Sales UK.

She has notched up more than 25 years of FMCG branded sales experience and developing successful partnerships with retailers.

The newly-created position coincides with Boughey taking occupancy of a new 332,000 sq ft ambient warehouse in Newcastle-under-Lyme to increase the company’s overall storage capacity to 187,000 pallet spaces.

Emma will join four other Boughey directors to lead the company’s five-year growth plan.

As well as leading customer relationships, she will also direct the Business Development, Customer Service and Marketing Teams.

Boughey managing director Angela Carus said: “We have recognised for some time that we needed to boost our commercial team at director level and increase our level of expertise and experience in this area.

“Emma is a really great find for us.

“Her excellent track record of working in a sales environment for high-profile brands is a real asset and we look forward to her bringing new ideas and innovation into our sector.

“We have ambitious plans for expansion and Emma will be at the centre of this.

“Most importantly, we believe our customers, many of whom we have long relationships with, will really enjoy working with Emma.”

Emma Fitzsimons said: “I couldn’t be joining the company at a more significant time with both the acquisition of our new warehouse being announced and our plans for growth.

“It will be a real privilege to work with Angela and my fellow directors to influence such an exciting phase in the company’s history.

“There are so many cemented and positive relationships with customers here built on the back of great service and trust, so I can’t wait to be part of this.”