Pub bosses welcome pre-school class for chef lessons!

Pre-school youngsters from Willaston enjoyed a field trip with a difference – lessons in a local pub!

The children were invited to the White Lion in Hankelow by head chef Todd, who’s kids attend the pre-school.

And they enjoyed rolling their sleeves up and getting messy making meals in the foodie pub, which was re-opened after villagers clubbed together to buy the venue several years ago.

Todd came up with the idea while dropping off Mable (4) and Bobbie (3) off at their class at Willaston Pre-school.

He thought it would be to have all of their classmates back for a morning of cooking at the pub.

And all 19 pupils aged 3 and 4 arrived for two hours of fishcake and mocktail making.

Chris Prosser, White Lion general manager and head mocktail maker, said: “The hospitality industry isn’t everyone’s first choice as a career, especially in the UK.

“But perhaps exposing the next generations to the fun side of the industry at a young age could help in a small way.”

If you are interested in taking a pre-school or primary school class to The White Lion at Hankelow to take a glimpse behind the scenes, email Sian Walker on [email protected] or call 01270 432606.