Nantwich bodybuilder hails Mornflake backing for regional contest

South Cheshire employer Mornflake has thrown its weight behind a prestigious bodybuilder competition – where a Nantwich champion will be judging winners.
The National Amateur Bodybuilding Association (NABBA) regional contest takes place in the Prince of Wales Hotel ballroom in Southport in May.
Bodybuilders from across Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man will compete in various classes.
And winners could get a chance to ripple their muscles in the Mr and Miss Britain finals in June.
One of the contest’s judges is Tim Rosiek from Nantwich, who is spokesperson for NABBA North West.
He said: “This is the federation where Arnold Schwarzenegger started his career and a prestigious platform for athletes of all abilities.
“We remain a not-for-profit organisation however and sponsorship is needed to put our show on every year.
“We are hugely grateful to Mornflake for its support especially as it’s a British company and a name known to bodybuilders who consume lots of oats daily for energy.”
NABBA, founded in 1948, has launched many successful Mr Universe careers in showbusiness including Steve Reeves who made 30 Hercules movies and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger who won the title four times.
Now the regional contest is back in Southport after a couple of years in Bolton and will see more than 100 men and women compete in classes based on their physique and fitness before an audience of around 400.
All ages are encouraged with classes for teens and juniors as well masters over the age of 45 and 55 and First Timers making their competition debut.
Father-of-two Tim competed internationally since 2003.
In that time he has scooped many titles including NABBA Mr England and was a runner up in Mr Universe and a world event in Australia.
He added: “It’s my mission to make the NABBA North West the best area show in the country and have lots of athletes qualify for the British Finals in June.
“And as a local lad, I’m proud to have Mornflake onboard. It does such a lot to promote sport for physical and mental strength.
“Bodybuilding requires a huge amount of both and I believe its oats are the best.”
Mornflake in Crewe is high-profile sponsor of the town’s Crewe Alexandra Football Club and a regular headline supporter of the UK Triathlon series.
Its support of athletes has covered many genres over the years from international rowing and ice hockey teams to local gym clubs and karate classes.
Managing director James Lea said: “Nature offers a fantastic natural energy source in oats.
“The fact that bodybuilders include them in their daily diet is testament to that and we are all about promoting oats for sport and general good health.
“We are delighted to see our name connected with the NABBA North West event and wish all our regional competitors the best of luck.”
For more on the bodybuilding competition go to nabba.co.uk/north-west
Recent Comments