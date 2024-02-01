Hibberts LLP Solicitors in Nantwich has appointed Mark Tromans as new Head of Commercial and Corporate Law.

Mark started in the role in January and will lead the team who deal with commercial contracts, company law, commercial terms and conditions, acquisitions, mergers and disposals.

He qualified as a corporate and commercial solicitor in 2016, after working at the Solicitors Regulation Authority and spending around two years as a paralegal in Personal Injury.

He completed his law degree at the University of Wolverhampton and followed this with a post-graduate Legal Practice Course.

In the years before joining Hibberts, Mark worked for two well-known corporate law firms in the West Midlands and Shropshire.

Although he covers all aspects of Commercial and Corporate Law, he has particular expertise in owner-managed, small and medium enterprises, supporting them with client/supplier contracts, shareholder agreements, buying or selling companies and service level agreements. He also has specialist knowledge in software development contracts.

Originally from the West Midlands, the dad-of-two now lives in Shropshire, and is a big fan of music and taught himself the ukulele and piano.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Hibberts.

“I’ve been working towards becoming a Head of Department and I am excited to contribute to the development of the team and grow Hibberts’ corporate presence across all our offices.”

Stewart Bailey, Managing Partner, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Mark has joined us as Head of Corporate and Commercial at Hibberts.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be able to support local businesses with his expertise, leading our well-established existing team.”