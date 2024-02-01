Retail and employment area of Stapeley development approved

Councillors at Cheshire East Council have given the go-ahead for the retail and employment phase of the Maylands Park development at Stapeley, writes Belinda Ryan.

Outline approval for the whole scheme – which includes residential and employment use – was granted on appeal by the Secretary of State in July 2020.

Phase one, for 188 homes, was approved by the council in March last year.

Yesterday, (Wednesday) the council’s strategic planning board unanimously approved the reserved matters application for phase two of the development – a mix of commercial property consisting of offices, light industrial, warehousing and local centre including six shops with parking, service yards and associated infrastructure.

Planning officer Richard Taylor told councillors all commercial uses on the site would be restricted to operating hours of between 7am and 11pm.

The original permission also includes a site for a potential primary school, although this was not part of the application discussed yesterday.

Mr Taylor said if the school is built then, to avoid any problems with school pick-up and drop-off times, deliveries to the new commercial site would not be permitted between 8am and 9.15am and 2.45pm and 4pm.

Haslington councillor Steve Edgar (Con) moved the application be approved.

Cllr Edgar told the committee: “I expected some grey sheds and some bland buildings and I’ve got here, in front of me, a very attractive scheme.

“It is good, it looks nice, everything is there as far as I’m concerned.”

This was seconded by Cllr Hannah Moss (Mobberley, Con) and councillors were unanimous in approving the application with conditions.

