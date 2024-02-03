Nantwich ‘Universal Model Show’ to take place at Malbank School

The annual Universal Model Show is to take place on Sunday February 25 at Malbank School & Sixth Form College in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

This family friendly show is organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club.

It will feature various exhibits including military, figures, large scale aircraft, ships, railways, science fiction, wargames, flying aircraft, remote control tanks, real military vehicles, LEGO displays, rail exhibits, and live demos.

Model clubs and exhibitors will be displaying their models, there’s an open to all model competition, and traders will be selling a wide range of models and accessories.

There will also be a guest appearance from various Star Wars characters.

Hot breakfasts and lunches will be available from the canteen.

Admission prices: £4 for adults, £2 for children up to 16, £3 for senior citizens 60+. Free for children under 5. Pay at gate (cash, card, Apple Pay). The venue is accessible to people with disabilities and all takes place on the ground floor.

There is limited FREE onsite parking for visitors.

Steve Morris, Event Organiser, said: “We’re once again pleased to be hosting our annual Universal Model Show at Malbank 6th Form College.

“We’ve had such a good response and expect the displays to be extremely varied. We have Star Wars characters, military, science-fiction, train layouts, re-enactors, war gamers, scale models, remote controlled, robots.

“We also have a wide selection of trade stalls attending. This year the show is raising funds for Mid-Cheshire Hospitals Charity.”

For information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1355814668634124