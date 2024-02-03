Things to do on your evening commute

The way we work has changed in recent years. Where once it was common to spend the whole week in the office, now we’re dividing our time between the workplace and home.

If you’re working to a hybrid model, it’s likely that you’re spending some of your week doing the commute after a busy day.

Heading back home can be a mundane routine, but it doesn’t have to be wasted time.

Rather than idly staring out the window of the bus or mindlessly scrolling through social media on the train, consider using your evening commute as an opportunity to engage in useful or beneficial activities.

Here are some productive ways to make the most of your time while travelling back from work.

Read or listen to audiobooks

If carrying a physical book is not convenient, consider diving into the world of literature through audiobooks.

While Audible is one of the go-to options, there are other providers offering access to your favourite titles.

Choose from a wide range of genres and titles. Whether it’s fiction, self-help, or educational content, audiobooks are an excellent way to transform your commute into a captivating learning experience.

Learn a new skill

Make your commute a journey of self-improvement by learning a new skill.

Apps like Duolingo, which has over 83 million users worldwide, provide a convenient way to pick up a new language, turning your daily commute into a language lesson.

Alternatively, platforms like YouTube offer tutorials on various skills, from playing a musical instrument to mastering digital art.

Turn your commute into a mini classroom and acquire valuable skills along the way.

Online gaming

If you’re a fan of gaming, consider exploring the vast array of online games available on your smartphone.

Engaging in a strategic game or solving puzzles can not only be entertaining but also mentally stimulating.

Alternatively, you could try your luck in an online casino. There are plenty of games to try, from roulette to blackjack and bingo, and there are different opportunities to win through the day.

Just be mindful of your surroundings and choose games that won’t be a distraction while commuting.

Meditation

Transform your commute into a moment of tranquillity by incorporating meditation into your routine.

Apps like Headspace and Calm offer guided meditation sessions that can help you relax and reduce stress.

Taking a few minutes to focus on your breath and clear your mind can make your commute a more peaceful experience ¬– ideal after a long day at work.

Listen to music or a podcast

Take advantage of your commute to indulge in your favourite tunes or discover new artists.

Create playlists that match your mood or explore different genres to keep things fresh. Music has the power to uplift your spirits and make your commute a more enjoyable part of your day.

Alternatively, tune into your favourite podcast. There are plenty of informative and interesting ones out there and a range of platforms to choose from, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

How will you make the most of your journey home?

(Image licence free to use by Gyfjonas)