Traffic chaos at Sainsbury’s Nantwich after water leak at roundabout

Temporary traffic lights on one of the busiest roundabouts in Nantwich has sparked traffic chaos today.

Some drivers are reporting it’s taking almost two hours to exit Sainsbury’s supermarket on Middlewich Road as a result.

The lights are one-way only on the roundabout, causing tailbacks in all directions.

United Utilities engineers have been on site after reports of a burst pipe.

Cheshire East Council highways granted the permission for the lights, which has left traffic chaos coming out of the supermarket and in both directions on Middlewich Road.

One driver said: “Been on the car park an hour so far trying to exit and made little progress.”

And another added: “I’m stuck on Sainsburys car park trying to get a space.

“It’s taking 2 hours for people to get off here. Road works on the roundabout, one way system. Nightmare.”

Some shoppers have abandoned their vehicles in the car park and walked home.

Another driver added: “According to One Network, it looks like the temporary traffic lights should only be up for today… But we know what Cheshire East are like.”

And someone else added: “Don’t venture to Sainsburys, taken us over half an hour to get off the car park. 4 way traffic lights at roundabout. Horrendous.”

CEC Highways have not commented on social media.

On the council website it states the emergency lights started at 9am and run until 11.59pm tonight.

Cheshire Police are also attending the scene to try and traffic manage.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)