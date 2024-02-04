Traffic chaos at Sainsbury’s Nantwich after water leak at roundabout

Temporary traffic lights on one of the busiest roundabouts in Nantwich has sparked traffic chaos today.
Some drivers are reporting it’s taking almost two hours to exit Sainsbury’s supermarket on Middlewich Road as a result.
The lights are one-way only on the roundabout, causing tailbacks in all directions.
United Utilities engineers have been on site after reports of a burst pipe.
Cheshire East Council highways granted the permission for the lights, which has left traffic chaos coming out of the supermarket and in both directions on Middlewich Road.
One driver said: “Been on the car park an hour so far trying to exit and made little progress.”
And another added: “I’m stuck on Sainsburys car park trying to get a space.
“It’s taking 2 hours for people to get off here. Road works on the roundabout, one way system. Nightmare.”
Some shoppers have abandoned their vehicles in the car park and walked home.
Another driver added: “According to One Network, it looks like the temporary traffic lights should only be up for today… But we know what Cheshire East are like.”
And someone else added: “Don’t venture to Sainsburys, taken us over half an hour to get off the car park. 4 way traffic lights at roundabout. Horrendous.”
CEC Highways have not commented on social media.
On the council website it states the emergency lights started at 9am and run until 11.59pm tonight.
Cheshire Police are also attending the scene to try and traffic manage.
(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)
Neil Fenton’s suggestion seems sensible.
not rocket science to position someone on the approach to warn drivers, or fence it off, lucky I don’t shop at Sainsburys stopped years ago when they had idiots washing cars with gritty cloths
There has been a water leak on the approach to the roundabout for at least the last four weeks,no idea why it was not fixed before it became a major problem
Traffic could have flowed freely. Simply close the short stretch of road between the 2 roundabouts where the roadworks are taking place. Also, close off that end of Whitehouse Lane. NO traffic lights needed, PROBLEM SOLVED.
Once you drive into the car park, there is no escaping! very few cars per hour getting out and far more arriving in ignorance of the fate that awaits them.