Betley thumped 2-6 in Crewe Regional Sunday League

Betley were missing several key players for their home game against Cooper Buckley and went down 2-6 in the Crewe Regional Sunday League, Premier Division.
Keiron Duckers netted both goals for the home side, with the Cooper Buckley strikes coming from a Luke Gillan hat-trick, Pavel Abramovic, Jason McMullan and Caine Mellor.
Willaston White Star appeared to be on course for victory in their game against Winsford Over, when they led 3-1 with 20 minutes left.
They missed an early penalty, when an attempt at a ‘Panenka’ kick failed.
However, they took the lead after 20 minutes when a 30 yard shot from David Sijuade squeezed inside the post.
Corey Walton and David Polanski added further goals before the Winsford Over comeback began to give the visitors a 3-4 victory. Tom Stanton netted a hat-trick with Steve Keegan also on target.
League leaders George & Dragon had a good 2-5 win against AFC Dishers.
Aaron Davies and Ben Reddock scored for the home side, with the George & Dragon strikes coming from Matt Birchall (3), Carl Harvey and Zac Billinge.
Sandbach Town beat NHB 4-1, thanks to goals from Jack Beaumont, Tom Cotton, Kasey Porter and James Johnson. NHB finished the game with nine men after two red cards.
In Division One, the game between White Horse and Ruskin Park appeared to be heading for a goalless draw when a late strike from Kyle Gregory looked to have won the game for White Horse.
Ruskin Park had other ideas, however, and Luke Manning netted for the match to finish 1-1.
C & N Utd. led Audlem 1-0 at half time, with a header by Nathan Cherrington from a well delivered free kick.
Audlem fought back in the second half to win 1-4, with goals from Nick Gregory (2), Shea Bebbington and Kev Rodgers.
Cheshire Cat opened the scoring against Nantwich Pirates, but The Pirates came back to lead 1-2 with strikes from Liam Whittaker and Harry Maclennan.
The Cat then equalised before Mikey Truan won the game 2-3 for The Pirates. Sam Davenport and Mark Green netted for Cheshire Cat.
Princes Feathers and Raven Salvador had started the day as the top two teams in the Division, and, perhaps predictably, played out a 2-2- draw.
Dom Johnson and Danny Martin scored for the home side, with the Raven Salvador efforts coming from Mike Bennett and Ben Styche.
The result means that Nantwich Pirates move into second place in the table, having played one less game than Princes Feathers and two less than Raven Salvador.
Recent Comments