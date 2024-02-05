Wrenbury Model Railway Club celebrates decade of success

Wrenbury & District Model Railway club has celebrated its 10th birthday, writes Jonathan White.

The club launched with just 12 members when they formed and now boast more than 20.

In 2023 they gained their first female member who specialises in scenery and fine detail to add to the variety of skills they have across their membership.

The club now models in 00 gauge, N gauge and 0 gauge with their latest project being a 009 gauge layout named Cannon’s Wharf in honour of a past member.

They are able to take layouts out to various shows and exhibitions now that they own a liveried trailer.

At two shows last year they were awarded ‘Best in Show’ by the show organisers and at one on the second day, the ‘Peoples Choice’ award as voted by the visitors.

They want to encourage people of any age and ability to take up the hobby and to pass on the knowledge and skills the members have.

Club members finished 2023 in style with a trip to Blakemere Craft Village to view and operate Making Tracks 3, the layout constructed by Pete Waterman and his Railway Nuts for Chester Cathedral last Summer.

Pete hosted the event which was enjoyed by 18 who attended the private evening session.

Club Secretary David Houghton says they would welcome invitations from schools and other village halls to arrange demonstrations of the various items they run.

Club meetings are every Wednesday evening in the village hall Wrenbury between 7pm and 10pm.

More details can be found on their website here or on their Facebook page here.

Their open doors event is scheduled for July 5-6 where they look forward to meeting the many members of the public who have attended in previous years.