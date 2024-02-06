Nantwich food maker Bakkavor launches apprenticeship scheme

Crewe and Nantwich food producer Bakkavor has launched its award-winning apprenticeship programme in 2024.

The application process is open and seven successful candidates will start their career journey with Bakkavor in September 2024 at its two sites in Aston, Nantwich and Crewe.

The company recruited an increase in apprentices last year up from 60 in 2022 to 86.

The intake for Bakkavor’s Aston and Crewe sites for 2024 includes specialist roles in engineering, health and safety, technical and manufacturing.

Bakkavor’s 2024 Apprenticeship Programme opportunities in the Northwest

The programme is named TheJobCrowd’s Top Company for Apprentices to work for in consumer goods and FMCG for the past three years.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor, said: “As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our Apprenticeship Programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

“Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us.

“As a community-based business, we are delighted to be extending apprenticeship opportunities across our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for people.

“This year will be our biggest apprenticeship programme in a decade; we have seen its value to our business and we are delighted to create further opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”

Applications for Bakkavor’s 2024 Apprenticeships open on 5 February 2024.

For more information, visit Bakkavor Apprenticeships.